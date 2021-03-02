The ongoing shortage of qualified employees in the region continues to be an issue for employers. Even with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have been coming to the campuses of Minnesota State College Southeast to train in high-skilled, high-demand occupations. However, the cost of tuition and other college expenses can still be a challenge.

"The pandemic has created additional financial burdens for many students,” said Larry Lundblad, interim president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “This year, Workforce Development Scholarships are providing our students with the funds they need to stay in college and complete their degrees for the many well-paying jobs that are currently available.”

Recognizing the need for more graduates in career and technical programs, the Minnesota Legislature first allocated funding for a program piloting Workforce Development Scholarships in 2017. With that support, MSC Southeast awarded $40,000 for students in high-demand career and technical programs in 2018-2019.

In 2019-2020, state funding and additional funds from Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation made it possible to award a total of $87,500 in Workforce Development Scholarships.

In 2020-2021, state and MSC Southeast Foundation funding for Workforce Development Scholarships was dramatically increased to $162,500. This year, a total of 82 students received scholarships for $1,250 -- one semester -- or $2,500 -- two semesters.

Liz Lee is a practical nursing student on the Red Wing campus and was awarded a two-semester Workforce Development Scholarship.

"I can take what I learn hands on, clinical, classroom, and lab and be ready for job interviews and actually working in the field," she said.

Winona-based mechatronics student Jacob Montoya was also awarded a two-semester scholarship.

“I’m fortunate to have found an opportunity to continue pursuing my interest in robotics after high school,” he said. “By finding the mechatronics program at MSC Southeast, I will be able to turn my hobby into a career.”

Students majoring in Auto Body Collision Technology, Automotive Technology, Bicycle Design & Fabrication, Biomedical Equipment Technology, CNC Machine Tool, Mechatronics, Medical Laboratory Technician, Practical Nursing, Radiography, Truck Driving, and Welding received Workforce Development Scholarships.

While many of the workforce-related majors have been taught on campus this year, Workforce Development Scholarships were also awarded to students majoring in online programs, including Cyber & Information Security, Early Childhood Education, Medical Support Careers, Network Administration & Technology, and Software Development & Support.

"We are very grateful that the Minnesota State Legislature is providing the resources to encourage students to pursue these career fields," said Larry Lundblad. "Workforce Development Scholarships help make it possible for them to stay in college and complete their programs."