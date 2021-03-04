Virtual Horse Judging Youth Clinic offered at UW-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is offering a virtual Horse Judging Youth Clinic 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, intended for participants of all experiences interested in learning how to evaluate horse balance, conformation, in-hand classes and performance classes.

Participants may include students from 4-H, FFA youth members, horse owners and agricultural education coaches

The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, associate professor of animal science at UWRF and coach of the Equine Judging Team. She will use a judging manual with detailed descriptions, as well as photos and videos of both halter and performance classes. The manual will be emailed to registered participants as a pdf file prior to March 27.

To register, visit www.uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm . Questions can be directed to Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4769.

2021 Summer Concert Series at UW-River Falls cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Summer Concert Series held at the Wall Amphitheatre at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been cancelled for summer 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are very sad to have to cancel the series again, knowing the fondness our community has for this longstanding tradition which dates back to 1973,” said Elise Peters, UWRF events and activities coordinator. “The safety of our campus and community is our number one priority and given the uncertainty of the vaccination rollout and COVID-19 in general and the large crowd the concert series draws, the cancellation was necessary.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 at UW-River Falls, visit https://www.uwrf.edu/Falcons-Forward/Index.cfm .

“Thank you for your continued support of the Summer Concert Series,” Peters added.