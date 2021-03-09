HUDSON -- The Class of 2021 is set to mark its graduation with an in-person ceremony, after the pandemic canceled the event last year.

The Hudson School District is currently planning an outdoor commencement for this year.

If weather is a problem, the event will be split into two indoor ceremonies, Superintendent Nick Ouellette told the board at its March 8 meeting.

The district is also planning to have two proms to allow as many people that want to attend. The date will be selected after a student survey, and will likely be sometime after graduation.

Staff members who wanted the vaccine will have all received at least their first dose by the end of the week, Ouellette said.

“It really puts us in a great spot,” he said.

About 90% of staff said they would like to receive it.

COVID-19 case numbers have remained at a good level, Ouellette said, though the high school has seen an uptick in cases. The recent two week period had 16 total cases. That number is still well below the peak in November that saw about 30 cases in the same time period, Ouellette said, but is above the recent numbers of two or three cases.

Contact tracing has shown that cases in the school have not been school-related, except for one case where masks were not able to be worn, Ouellette said.



