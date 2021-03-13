RED WING -- Before the Red Wing School Board could convene Saturday, Vice Chair Jim Bryant questioned whether the March 13 special meeting had been properly noticed for the public.

A short discussion took place; members decided that since there was doubt, they were not going to proceed.

Board member Anna Ostendorf questioned the need to hold a special meeting when the board has its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Special virtual meetings are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and 8 a.m. Monday, March 15. The posted topic is shortened quarantine for students. People can find the YouTube link at rwps.org.

The meetings will take only if there is a quorum, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said.