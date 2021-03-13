RED WING -- Lacking a quorum on Sunday, Red Wing School Board did not hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. to consider implementing shortened quarantines for students. A third special meeting to address it is set for 8 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Before the Red Wing School Board could convene at 10 a.m. Saturday -- the first of three special meetings called -- Vice Chair Jim Bryant questioned whether that March 13 special meeting had been properly noticed for the public.

A short discussion took place; members decided that since there was doubt, they were not going to proceed.

Board member Anna Ostendorf also questioned the need to hold a special meeting at all since the board has a regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday.

The 8 a.m. Monday special meeting will take only if there is a quorum, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said.

Standard and shortened quarantine

Quarantine of 14 days is recommended for people who have been close to a person with COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC. A shortened quarantine period of 10 or seven days may be considered if all of the following are true:

The person has not had symptoms of COVID-19 during the quarantine period.

The person does not live with someone who has COVID-19.

The person does not live or work in a high-risk setting.

The person does not work in a health care facility.

The person had a defined exposure, meaning a known exposure with a beginning and an end.

After the shortened quarantine, people must wear a mask, stay six feet from others, wash hands, and avoid crowds or settings with people who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. They also must watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure.