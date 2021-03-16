The Red Wing School Board held its meeting virtual on March 15 to discuss quarantine guidelines, a new digital trophy display and the nature play area project.

Here is what you need to know:

Return-to-school quarantine guidelines

As the school district prepares for the first wave of older students to return to in-person classes on March 22, officials will be monitoring the positivity rates for the coronavirus to stay ahead of any possible outbreaks.

We are currently seeing a steady decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate for Goodhue County, going from 6.1% to 5.8%.

The Red Wing School district will continue to use the Minnesota Department of Health quarantine guidelines that includes when people are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick they should quarantine for 14 days.

To determine whether a child or school staff member should physically go to school, the school district encourages everyone to use the COVID-19 decision tree supplied by the MDH that gives recommendations based on symptoms and/or exposure.

Sports quarantine guidance

A discussion about shortened quarantine periods arose because of the Red Wing varsity girls' hockey team not being able to play in an upcoming game. They will get out of a 14-day quarantine on March 17, but had a rescheduled game for March 16 that they hoped to play in.

The board decided 4-3 to enforce the 14-day quarantine to ensure the safety of all students as they go back to in-person classes, but the will revisit the topic in April.

The girls were exposed during a game with Mayo High School, which had several players tested positive after the contest.

Individuals may resume normal activities after stopping the general 14-day quarantine.

Digital trophy display

TouchWall Hall of Fame is an opportunity to connect the past, present and future Wingers to Red Wing Public Schools.

“It is a celebration of everything that has been accomplished over the years,” Paul Hartmann, activities director for the Red Wing School District, said.

The TouchWall has the potential to allow community members to look back on the achievements both in their homes online or in-person at the Red Wing High School building where a digital wall will be built.

Dave Holbert Memorial has donated $910 and the Red Wing Booster Club has committed $15,000. The total cost of the project has not been determined.

Hartmann said he hopes to have the TouchWall and a website running by the fall of 2021.

Nature play area

The nature play area will be implemented at Twin Bluff Middle School and has been approved for construction. The project is expected to be finished by the end of this school year.

“I am so excited to hear of this happening. Nature play areas are super amazing to help connect the children to the earth,” Nicky Buck, board member, said.