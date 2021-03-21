RED WING -- The return-to-school schedule is scaled back because of the predicted high number of teacher absences next week. This is due to more than 200 of them receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision comes right after a student tested positive after attending a band concert for grades 8-9 and the Minnesota Department of Health announcing that the state has surpassed 16,000 positive cases linked to schools.

Grades 7-8 and 12 were scheduled to begin full in-person learning this week.

“Over 200 people affiliated with Red Wing Public Schools will likely get their second dose, so we were anticipating at least 40-80 people needing sick time as a result. We would not have been able to operate effectively or safely,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said.

The changes

Grades 5-6 will have in-person classes March 22-23 for last names A-K and distance learning for L-Z. All students will have distance learning on March 24 and then no classes the remainder of the week.

Grades 7-8 and 12 will have in-person classes on Monday, March 22-23, then distance learning the remainder of the week.

Grades 9-11 also will be in hybrid mode -- in-person classes for A-K and distance learning for L-Z -- on March 22-23. All students will have distance learning the remainder of the week.

This was an administrative decision, according to Anderson.

There are currently 117 Goodhue County active COVID-19 cases, which is up by 50 in the last two weeks.

Some people expressed worries that a potential virus outbreak at the high school forced the schedule to change, however Anderson explained that was not the case.

“The decision is solely because of the number of employees (such as teachers, support personnel, cooks and custodians) and contracted employees (such as substitutes and bus drivers) obtaining their second dose of the vaccination during the week of March 22,” Anderson said.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday, March 18, that the number of total coronavirus infections associated with schools surpassed 16,000 and a fifth school staff member has died from the virus.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said in an interview, “Everyone wants to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us. More educators are getting vaccinated every day, but we’re not over the finish line.”

She made a plea: “Please look out for the health of your school community and wear your mask, keep your distance and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

As Red Wing students continue to return to in-person classes, the MDH urges all schools to follow COVID-19 safety and well-being guidelines to ensure the health of students and staff.