Some Red Wing community members have been wondering why the school district’s 2022 spring break has been moved from the beginning of March to the end, but the reasoning is simple: student athletes need a break, too.

Red Wing Public Schools’ 2021 spring break was March 1-5 and the 2022 spring break will be March 28- April 1.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson explained that the dates were moved to better accommodate the district’s student athletes.

“We wanted to place spring break between sports seasons as much as possible so everyone can have a chance at taking time off for a week,” Anderson said.

During the 2021 spring break, games/meets were scheduled for boys’ basketball, boys’ hockey, girls’ ice hockey, girls’ basketball and boys’ swim & dive. Some of those games did not happen due to COVID-19. However, next year those contests are expected to occur.

That means that even though those student athletes didn’t have classes, they still had school-related obligations and didn’t have the time off that other students had.

The last week of March 2021 has no scheduled games, conferences or meets. Since there is a trend of games taking place around the same time each year, Red Wing student athletes are likely not to have games during the 2022 spring break.

Now all students will have a chance to reset and recharge for the rest of the school year.

