Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of Minnesota State College Southeast. The candidates are Lisa Jones Copprue, Marsha Danielson, Chad Dull and Sandra Kiddoo.

The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was composed of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Annette Parker, president of South Central College. The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit on March 29 and March 30. The virtual campus visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ virtual campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at www.southeastmn.edu/PresidentSearch .

Lisa Jones Copprue served Cedar Valley College - now Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus - as vice president, student development/enrollment from 2017 to 2020. Previously, she served Henry Ford College as vice president of student affairs from 2007 to 2017; Purdue University Global as director/dean of education from 2006 to 2007; and Marygrove College in Michigan as associate provost from 2003 to 2005, as vice president from 1999 to 2003, and as dean of students from 1997 to 1999. She holds an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College, a bachelor’s and a master’s from Michigan State University, and a doctorate from Marquette University. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 30.

Marsha Danielson has served South Central College in Minnesota as vice president of economic development since 2016, as senior associate to the president from 2013 to 2016, and as dean of economic development from 2007 to 2013. Previously, she served the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as the founding executive director from 2004 to 2006; and Minnesota State University, Mankato as the director of development and external relations from 2005 to 2007, interim director of marketing and communications from 2003 to 2004, director of alumni relations and special events from 1998 to 2003, and director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology from 1996 to 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a doctorate from Ferris State University in Michigan. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.

Chad Dull has served Minnesota State College Southeast as vice president of academic affairs since 2019. Previously, he served Western Technical College in Wisconsin as dean – learner support and transition division from 2008 to 2019, associate dean – instructional support services from 2003 to 2008, and as a tri-county literacy services specialist from 2002 to 2004. He served Western Technical College as adjunct faculty, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Schools and West Salem Schools as a K-12 educator. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and a master’s from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.

Sandra Kiddoo has served Hazard Community and Technical College in Kentucky as chief academic officer since 2018. Previously, she served Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin as vice president of academics from 2015 to 2018; the Wisconsin Technical College System first as the education director of transportation and electronics programs and later as the associate vice president instruction from 2007 to 2015; and Roehl Transport as workplace education manager from 2001 to 2007. She has also served as part-time faculty for several colleges. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s from Capella University, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 30.

Located in the historic river towns of Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota State College Southeast is a two-year technical and community college that prepares students for a lifetime of learning by providing education for employment, skill enhancement, retraining, and transfer. The Winona campus opened its doors in 1949; the Red Wing campus opened in 1973, merging with Winona in 1992. The two campuses now have distinctive characteristics but are one college in structure, policies, procedures, and mission. Both offer small class sizes, state-of-the-art facilities, and an environment that is friendly and supportive. In addition, more than 30 majors are available online.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 21, 2021, meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1.