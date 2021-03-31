MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson today announced that the $500 tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites is extended to May 22. The credit had been set to expire on March 31.

Thompson also announced students will be eligible for a new summer $500 tuition credit for working at COVID-19 vaccination sites from May 23 to Aug. 31. Students who receive the credit for the spring semester are also eligible for the summer credit.

“I’m so proud that our students are helping vaccinate eligible Wisconsinites,” Thompson said. “They have been eager to help, and we are glad we are able to offer these tuition credits.”

Students who participate in helping to administer vaccines that combat COVID-19 will earn real-world experience along with the tuition credit. The spring semester $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 22, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

The summer $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the 2021 Summer session or Fall 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the spring tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid or bursar’s office by no later than May 22, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the semester. Students may receive only one $500 spring tuition vaccination credit regardless of number of hours worked beyond the 16-hour minimum or type of setting, including National Guard mobile vaccination teams.

Deadlines for the summer tuition credit will be announced at a later date. Students interested in the credit are encouraged to contact their dean’s office.

Previously, UW System nursing and health care students could receive a credit for working in hospitals and other health care settings during the winter break through Feb. 1.