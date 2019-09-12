RIVER FALLS – On Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 10:09 a.m., the River Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1852 Golf View Drive in River Falls. A neighbor called Pierce County Dispatch and reported smoke inside the structure. They also reported no one was home at the time, but thought a dog was inside.

Nineteen River Falls firefighters responded with a squad, two engines, and a ladder truck. Neighboring departments from Hudson, Ellsworth, and Prescott assisted with a total of 13 additional firefighters responding in two engines and a water tender. Crews were met with heavy smoke from the roof. The fire was under control at 11:05 a.m. Crews spent an additional hour making sure the fire was completely out, clearing at 12:12 p.m.

River Falls Ambulance and the River Falls Police Department also assisted.

There were no injuries to responders. The dog that was inside the structure was retrieved by a neighbor when firefighters made entry into the building.

According to Pierce County records, the property is owned by Gary Korbel.

The house sustained smoke damage throughout the structure as well as additional damage in the area around the fireplace. Damage estimates are unavailable at this time. The fire is suspected to have started by a lightning strike that hit the roof and migrated to an area behind the fireplace; it is still under investigation.