Someone walking by a West Avenue residence Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, in Red Wing noticed smoke on the second floor and called authorities.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the residence, Red Wing Fire Chief Shannon Draper said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Draper said at the scene that no one was at the residence when firefighters arrived.

He said he suspects "minimal damage" to the residence, adding it will mostly be smoke damage rather than structural.

Red Wing Fire and EMS, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Goodhue Fire Department, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.