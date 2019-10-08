RIVER FALLS -- River Falls Fire Department was dispatched just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, to a report of a trailer on fire at Fox Trailer Court off Highway 35 in Troy Township. The first unit from River Falls arrived in seven minutes to find heavy flames coming from the unit, according to a news release.

Fire also started in two vehicles adjacent to the unit. The flames progressed rapidly, the fire department said, engulfing the structure and vehicles.

St. Croix County Sheriff, River Falls Police and River Falls EMS helped at the scene. The report indicated the unit had been evacuated.

Nineteen River Falls firefighters responded with two engines, two water tenders and a squad. Five firefighters stood by at the station if needed for additional responses. Crews remained on scene until 5:14 a.m.

There were no injuries to residents or responders. The American Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.

According to St. Croix County records, the property is owned by Fox Family, LLC.

The home was a total loss, according to authorities, and a camper and two pick-up trucks next to the unit were destroyed. Damage estimates were unavailable as of Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.