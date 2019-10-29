NEW RICHMOND -- An apartment fire that broke out shortly after midnight Monday, Oct. 28, displaced 11 people, according to an email from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin. The Next Door Cafe, located under the apartments, was forced to close due to water and smoke damage.

“It could have went two ways, but my guys were on it right away and were able to stop it in its tracks before it got rolling. My guys did a good save,” New Richmond Fire and Rescue Chief Jim VanderWyst said. “The water leaked down into the restaurant, so they had some water damage that they are currently cleaning up.”

The fire started around 12:50 a.m. in the bedroom of one of the units on the second floor at 112 E. Second St. The occupants weren’t home at the time, VanderWyst said, but when they did arrive home, smoke filled the apartment.

VanderWyst said there was no structural damage to the upstairs apartment; however, there was damage to the walls and the contents. A total of six units were affected.

A Go Fund Me campaign was started for the owners of the Next Door Cafe, Mike and Michelle Klintworth, to help them reopen the business. The campaign can be found at GoFundMe.com under “Help Next Door Cafe & Apartments rebuild after fire.”

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin were helping residents displaced by the fire with temporary lodging, access to health resources and their other immediate needs, according to an email to the Star-Observer.

The Next Door Cafe will reopen after cleanup and repairs are completed, according to a sign posted at the business. Updates will be provided on the restaurant’s Facebook page.