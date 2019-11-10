RED WING — One person died in a Sunday morning fire despite aggressive efforts by Red Wing firefighters to enter a burning home.

Red Wing firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Phelps Street at about 8:20 a.m. Goodhue County dispatchers advised the firefighters that one person was possibly inside the home.

Red Wing Fire Chief Shannon Draper said crews arrived to find fire at the front porch and the front living room and heavy smoke throughout the two-story home. Firefighters entered the home and found one person inside. Red Wing Fire paramedics performed CPR on the victim and took the person to Red Wing Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

“The loss of a life is tragic, and we are saddened to lose one of our community members and neighbor,” Draper wrote in a statement about the fire. “I am proud of the quick efforts of our firefighters and paramedics. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal office is investigating the fire along with the Red Wing Police Department.

Goodhue Fire Department, Red Wing police and Goodhue County Dispatch assisted in the response while Lake City Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department provided fire and ambulance coverage for Red Wing while city firefighters worked at the scene.



