A Woodbury family is seeking help for basic necessities after a fire destroyed their home earlier this week.

Woodbury Public Safety arrived to the scene at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 12 after a neighbor reported the fire. Upon entering the home on the 8600 block of Savanna Oaks Bay, firefighters "struggled to get the upper hand on heavy black smoke," Woodbury police commander John Altman said. Firefighters eventually determined that the first-floor utility room was most likely where the fire started. The fire spread to an adjoining townhome, which sustained smoke damage.

Residents of the two units were displaced, including Deanna Lang and her 16-year-old daughters, Cleo and Kayla. A GoFundMe was created Nov. 14 to benefit the family and help with immediate needs.

An initial goal of $3,000 had been surpassed by Nov. 15, and donations continued to roll in. As of Friday afternoon, more than 60 people had donated $4,100, and the page had been shared 180 times.

Supportive comments from neighbors and strangers alike covered the comment section, including some paying tribute to Ginger, a family dog that died in the fire. Firefighters were able to save the family's other pets, a dog named Eli and a cat named Oliver. There were no other reported injuries.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.