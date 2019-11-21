RIVER FALLS -- On Nov. 19, 2019 at 1:01 p.m. the River Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a shed on fire at W11333 862nd Ave., in Clifton Township. The first units from River Falls arrived in 12 minutes and reported a 40 x 60 foot shed was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters set up a water supply and extinguished the fire with water applied from the outside of the structure.

Seventeen River Falls firefighters responded with an engine, two water tenders and a squad. Additional water tenders were requested from Hudson and Prescott Fire. Crews remained on scene until 3:36 pm. Firefighting efforts were made difficult by the long, narrow and slippery driveway to the structure.

Pierce County Sheriff and River Falls EMS helped at the scene.

According to Pierce County records, the property is owned by Peter H. Hintze.

The shed is a total loss. Damage estimates are unavailable at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.