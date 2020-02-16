RED WING -- A working smoke detector made all the difference in minimizing a fire Sunday, Feb. 16, Red Wing Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:11 a.m. to 810 w. Third St. where a fire apparently had started on or near the stove.

The occupant was alerted to the fire -- and subsequently able to call 911 quickly -- by a smoke alarm. Capt. Josh Johnholtz said that likely prevented major property damage, severe injury or even possibly death. Four engines, two ambulances and 11 firefighters reached the house within three minutes of the call.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind members of our community to please ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their home," Johnholtz said. "If you need a smoke alarm or know of someone who does, please contact us at 651-388-7141."

Upon arrival crews extinguished the fire in the kitchen. Crews simultaneously performed a primary search and safely removed a cat and dog.

Crews remained on scene for approximately one hour performing overhaul and ventilation.

Red Wing Police Department assisted at the scene.