ASHLAND, Wis. -- A man was rescued from the second story of a burning home Saturday, Feb. 22, in Ashland.

The Ashland Fire Department responded to a fire at 3:35 p.m. where male was reportedly trapped on the second floor, the department said on Facebook.

Crews managed to reach the second floor with a ladder and rescue the man. He is uninjured, Capt. Kevin Alajki of the Ashland Fire Department said Monday.

An Ashland firefighter sustained a minor injury to his leg, but was already back at work Monday morning, Alajki said.

Alajki said damages were estimated at $70,000 — $50,000 for the house and $20,000 for its contents.

The cause of the fire was accidental, the department said.

Ashland is about 67 miles east of Superior, Wis.