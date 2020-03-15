A wildland fire at Memorial Park was brought under control on Sunday afternoon by the Red Wing Fire Department and other agencies.
The department sent a news release Sunday evening stating, the agencies responded within six minutes to the fire and extinguished it within an hour. Approximately five acres of wildland burned as a result.
There were no structures, building or injuries as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. An investigation is ongoing.
Other departments that helped during the fire:
- Ellsworth Fire Department
- Goodhue Fire Department
- Red Wing Police Department
- Ellsworth Ambulance
- Miesville Fire Department
- Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
- Zumbrota Ambulance