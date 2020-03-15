A wildland fire at Memorial Park was brought under control on Sunday afternoon by the Red Wing Fire Department and other agencies.

The department sent a news release Sunday evening stating, the agencies responded within six minutes to the fire and extinguished it within an hour. Approximately five acres of wildland burned as a result.

There were no structures, building or injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. An investigation is ongoing.

Other departments that helped during the fire: