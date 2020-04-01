RED WING — An intentional fire set in an upstairs bedroom garbage can prompted a call to firefighters Tuesday afternoon, March 31, according to a news release.

Red Wing Fire Department responded after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Skyline Drive on a report of a structure fire. A small fire contained to the garbage can was put under control within six minutes of crews arriving on scene. Firefighters worked for about 15 minutes clearing smoke from the residence.

No injuries were reported. It was determined the fire was set intentionally, so no investigation was being conducted, according to the fire department.

Two fire engines, two ambulances and a ladder truck responded. Red Wing police and Goodhue County dispatch assisted with the incident.