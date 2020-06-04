Red Wing firefighters were dispatched 1:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Alvina Street, near Red Wing Golf Course, according to a news release. Crews arrived around four minutes later and made short work of the fire. They remained on scene for about an hour to remove smoke from the house.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

A chief officer, three fire engines, two ambulances and one ladder truck responded to the call. Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Dispatch assisted with the incident, as well as Xcel Energy. Ellsworth Ambulance was called to fill in the fire station.