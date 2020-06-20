A fire Friday evening in Red Wing's Jordan Towers II displaced eight residents and caused major water damaged on first- and second-floor apartments, Red Wing Fire Department said.

Crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. June 19 to the 104-unit apartment complex on West Fifth Street for a general fire alarm, according to a news release. A kitchen fire in a second-floor apartment had been extinguished by the building's sprinkler system. The apartment was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused minimal smoke damage but heavy water damage, according to RWFD. Seven living units were deemed uninhabitable and eight residents were displaced.

Jordan Towers II is operated by Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for displaced residents.

The fire department deployed two fire engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances. A total of 17 firefighter/paramedics worked the scene for approximately 90 minutes to ventilate and remove water. Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Dispatch assisted.