RIVER FALLS — An early morning apartment fire Monday, June 22, caused heavy smoke and water damage — though no injuries, according to the city.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. to an apartment on North Second Street and extinguished a fire on the second floor, a news release states. Residents of four apartments were told to stay out of the building until it could be deemed safe to reenter.

No damage estimate was available Monday afternoon, and the fire was under investigation, according to the news release.

All told, 20 River Falls firefighters responded to the scene with two fire engines and a ladder truck. Crews remained at the apartment until 4:51 a.m. to clear smoke and ensure the fire was out. River Falls Ambulance and Police Department assisted.