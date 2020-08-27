RED WING -- Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched for power lines down and burning on a tree near the 1700 block of Reichert Avenue at 18:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Firefighters checked the immediate area for hazards. They repositioned the fire engine and noticed the exterior of a house located three doors away on fire. The call was immediately upgraded to a structure fire and the blaze quickly extinguished. The occupants were outside of the residence and were unaware of the fire. The incident was placed under control within 10 minutes of arrival.

Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours while working with Xcel Energy.

Due to the quick reaction and timing of the crew, the damage was contained to the exterior of the residence, Fire Chief Mike Warner said in a news release.

The homeowners were able to return to their residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Wing Fire Department responding units included two engines, an ambulance and a ladder truck.