RED WING — Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a commercial building Friday night in the 900 block of Tile Drive.

No one was hurt in the fire and the building was unoccupied at the time, according to a Red Wing Fire Department news release. Adjoining units sustained minor smoke damage.

Crews responded around 6:25 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021, to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. They got the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival, the news release states.

The response included:

3 fire engines,

2 ambulances,

1 ladder truck,

2 chief officers, and

1 utility truck.

Goodhue, Miesville and Lake City fire departments assisted on the scene, as well as Xcel Energy. Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Public Works, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Goodhue County Dispatch also assisted.

Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth Ambulance provided station coverage at Station 1.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story...