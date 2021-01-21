HUDSON -- A 70-year-old man was killed in an evening fire on Wednesday, Jan. 20 on Locust Street that drew 10 agencies, according to a news release from the Hudson Police Department.

David Ellwood died in the fire that engulfed the single-family residence at 416 Locust Street at 6:26 p.m. One other resident was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.

The fire was under investigation by Hudson police and fire departments. They do not believe the circumstances are suspicious, the news release states.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview EMS, New Richmond Fire, River Falls Fire, Roberts Fire, St. Joseph Township Fire, Lower St. Croix Valley Fire and Bayport Fire also responded.