HOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Goodhue County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a Dodge Center man whose remains were found in a burnt vehicle next to a structure fire on New Year's Eve.

Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, may have died by accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation, and there were no indications of foul play, according to a sheriff's office news release Jan. 21.

Kenyon firefighters responded to a residence in the 45000 block of Highway 56 Blvd. after 6 p.m. Dec. 31. The sheriff's office said the investigation indicates the fire started in the area of the vehicle and spread to the home, but it's unknown how the fire started.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the gender of the deceased. The Republican Eagle and Cannon Falls Beacon regret the error.