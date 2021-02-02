RIVER FALLS — Two residents sustained undetermined injuries after their house exploded Monday night, Feb. 1, 2021, in the 400 block of River Hills Road.

Neighbors helped get the two residents to safety immediately following the explosion, according to a city of River Falls news release. One was transported to Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities and the other to River Falls Area Hospital.

The cause of the blast was under investigation, River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said.

Crews from Hudson, Roberts and United Fire and Rescue provided assistance on the scene.

Eyewitnesses in the residential neighborhood told the Star-Observer they heard a boom followed by their door being blown open and their house shaking.

Last updated 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021