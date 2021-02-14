WACOUTA -- A seven-alarm fire left a Lakeview Drive home in ruins Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries as crews from as far away as 35 miles helped Red Wing Fire Department.

Red Wing firefighters were dispatched at 11:34 p.m. to Curt and Jodi Caverly's three-story home and arrived in approximately 14 minutes. They found all occupants had safely exited but heavy fire was coming from the roof, Chief Mike Warner reported.

Crews encountered significant difficulties extinguishing the fire due to the extreme air temperature of minus 17 degrees Fahrenheit as well as a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

"The Red Wing Fire Department appreciates the assistance of the neighbors who provided a location for the firefighters to warm up from the extreme elements," the news release said.

Mark Poss opened his shop. Vicki Iocco provided hot beverages. Other neighbors helped, too.

Goodhue, Lake City, Ellsworth, Miesville, Cannon Falls and Zumbrota fire departments as well as Ellsworth Ambulance Service responded to the scene and also provided fire station coverage.

At times there were four water tender trucks lined up, having driven six or seven miles into refill off hydrants near the Armory, a witness said.

Firefighters had the fire under control by approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, and crews remained on scene until just after 9 a.m. ensuring the fire was completely extinguished, Warner said in the news release. Two firefighters received minor injuries but did not require hospital evaluation.

The fire caused extensive damage and left the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Wing Public Works, Goodhue CountySheriff’s Office, Goodhue County Dispatch and Xcel Energy also assisted with the incident.