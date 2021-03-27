Dispatched at 6:55 p.m. to the 700 block of West Third Street, firefighters arrived in approximately two minutes and had the second-floor fire under control five minutes later, according to a new release.

Crews then performed overhaul on the building and were able to return residents to two units; the Red Cross was assisting the occupants of the other apartment with temporary housing.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Chief Pete Hanlin said in the news release.

Red Wing Fire Department responded units included two engines, a ladder truck, and an ambulance. The Red Wing police assisted with the incident and Lake City Ambulance provided EMS coverage out of Station 1.