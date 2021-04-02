Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the area of Goodhue Street at 12:10 p.m. Friday, April 2. The site is near Red Wing High School and Prairie Island Arena.

Firefighters arrived in approximately two minutes and found a large brush fire, Chief Mike Warner said in a news release. The area burned was approximately 30 acres.

The incident was placed under control within 60 minutes. Crews remained on scene for another hour to check for hot spots. No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Wing Fire Department responding units included three fire engines, one ambulance, a tender truck and two brush trucks. Goodhue, Ellsworth and Lake City fire departments assisted on scene. The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Goodhue County dispatch assisted. Ellsworth Ambulance provided coverage at Station 1. Xcel Energy also helped on scene.