Pierson re-elected to Mississippi River Parkway Commission

Established by Minnesota statute, the MN-MRPC's mission is to preserve and enhance the Mississippi River, foster economic growth in the corridor, and develop the Great River Road. Membership consists of two members of the House; two members of the Senate; appointees from five state agencies (transportation, natural resources, tourism, historical society and agriculture); five regional members; and one member at large.

Regional commissioners serve as a liaison between local communities and the MN-MRPC. Pierson was originally elected to the MN-MRPC in 2011 and currently serves as vice chair.

The MN-MRPC is a member of the National Mississippi River Parkway Commission which includes the 10 states that border the Mississippi River.