About 100 families in that part of Door County won't be getting paychecks effective next Tuesday. The fund will carry them through while the government is shut down. They will have to repay the loans, but won't have to pay interest.

--

Evers issues 2 executive orders on health care

New Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a pair of executive orders on health care on his first full day on the job.

Evers wants the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to come up with a plan to expand Medicaid. The Legislature would still have to give its approval before the plan would go into effect. Evers also wants several state agencies to make recommendations on how to protect people with pre-existing conditions and how to resist efforts to repeal the federal health care law.

--

Baldwin wants investigation of sexual assault, harassment reports

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is asking the Air Force to investigate claims of sexual assault and harassment at a Wisconsin Air National Guard unit in Madison.

Baldwin made the request after she was told her about six allegations by female squadron members. The oldest complaint was submitted 16 years ago and high-ranking National Guard officials are accused of failing to address the problem at the 115th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron.

--

Homicide suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial for second time

A Chippewa County Circuit Court judge agreed with a defense lawyer who argued his client should be found incompetent to stand trial.

Preston Kraft was already ruled incompetent in nearby Rusk County. In the Chippewa County case, Kraft is accused of threatening to kill Robert Pettit at a home in the town of Ruby. Three weeks later he shot Pettit to death. Kraft will have another competency hearing in Rusk County next month.

--

Supreme Court won’t hear legal dispute over living areas for farm animals

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a legal dispute over some state laws requiring bigger living areas for farm animals.

Wisconsin is one of the 15 states involved. The U.S. Department of Justice had urged the high court not to hear the arguments, saying it's an interstate commerce issue best heard at the district court level. California is being accused of violating the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution for imposing its regulatory standards on other states. California's requirement that chickens be kept in larger cages was involved.

--

Accused killer claims self-defense

A defense attorney says his client was being attacked when he shot a Sun Prairie man to death.

The murder trial for 60-year-old Daniel Lieske of Marshall started with opening arguments Tuesday. The Dane County district attorney says Jesse Faber was shot seven times, five of the bullets hitting him in the back. Lieske faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide. His attorney says the effort to hide Faber's body in a storage locker was a "monumental error in judgment."