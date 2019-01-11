Sweet treat for Walz courtesy of Red Wing's caramel shop

So when the head of the inaugural committee saw a box of caramels in buffalo plaid boxes at the Minnesota History Center, it seemed like a perfect fit for a swearing-in luncheon Monday, Jan. 7, in St. Paul.

That's when Peggy Knudsen of Knudsen's Caramels said they got a phone call. The Red Wing shop made the caramels being sold in those plaid boxes, and the inaugural committee was looking to order some for the celebration.

They would need 280 boxes with 14 caramels each — nearly 4,000 caramels in all.

"We had a little trouble finding enough boxes at first," Knudsen said.

The Knudsens turned to another local shop, Red Wing Signworx, to make labels for the boxes with the governor's campaign slogan, "One Minnesota."

Signworx shop manager Brax Waller said the business has worked with Knudsen's Caramels for several years, and that he was proud of the Knudsens for getting this opportunity to spotlight Red Wing. Waller added that he appreciated their decision to work with a fellow Red Wing business on the project.

"They could have chosen to go anywhere, but they keep it local," he said.

Knudsen said she was told the caramels were a hit at Monday's luncheon, with some reports of minor quarreling to snag leftovers.