    Sweet treat for Walz courtesy of Red Wing's caramel shop

    By Michael Brun Today at 3:18 p.m.
    Knudsen’s Caramels of Red Wing supplied the treats for 280 of these boxes for an inaugural celebration Jan. 7, 2019, for Gov. Tim Walz. The governor is known to be a fan of plaid. Labels on the boxes were made by Red Wing Signworx. Photo courtesy Peggy Knudsen

    It's no secret newly inaugurated Gov. Tim Walz likes to wear plaid. He was often photographed on the campaign trail in his signature red-and-black flannel.

    So when the head of the inaugural committee saw a box of caramels in buffalo plaid boxes at the Minnesota History Center, it seemed like a perfect fit for a swearing-in luncheon Monday, Jan. 7, in St. Paul.

    That's when Peggy Knudsen of Knudsen's Caramels said they got a phone call. The Red Wing shop made the caramels being sold in those plaid boxes, and the inaugural committee was looking to order some for the celebration.

    They would need 280 boxes with 14 caramels each — nearly 4,000 caramels in all.

    "We had a little trouble finding enough boxes at first," Knudsen said.

    The Knudsens turned to another local shop, Red Wing Signworx, to make labels for the boxes with the governor's campaign slogan, "One Minnesota."

    Signworx shop manager Brax Waller said the business has worked with Knudsen's Caramels for several years, and that he was proud of the Knudsens for getting this opportunity to spotlight Red Wing. Waller added that he appreciated their decision to work with a fellow Red Wing business on the project.

    "They could have chosen to go anywhere, but they keep it local," he said.

    Knudsen said she was told the caramels were a hit at Monday's luncheon, with some reports of minor quarreling to snag leftovers.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

