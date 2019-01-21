--

Neurologist: Don’t call it medical marijuana

The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the product being called "medical marijuana" isn't "medical" until it completes the testing process.

Dr. George Morris says findings have been encouraging, but its medical benefits haven't been established. Thirty-three states have legalized medical marijuana and Wisconsin's governor and a few lawmakers are pushing for that. Morris says he wouldn't prescribe medical marijuana until scientific studies determine the proper dosage and any possible side-effects. Qualifying conditions for medical cannabis in Minnesota include cancer, HIV/AIDS, seizures, ALS, intractable pain, PTSD, and Alzheimer's disease.

La Crosse could be headed for state’s highest room-tax rate

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat wants to increase the western Wisconsin city's room tax by 50 percent to avoid a big jump in the property tax rate.

The revenue produced would pay for renovations to the La Crosse Center. Not everyone is on-board with bumping the room tax from eight percent to 12 percent. Officials with Explore La Crosse worry having the highest room tax in Wisconsin would hurt the quarter-billion dollar tourism industry. City officials warn the local property tax would be affected if the room tax doesn't go up.

Dane County authorities seek escaped inmate

Dane County authorities are looking for a 40-year-old Madison man who allegedly removed his GPS tracking bracelet last weekend. Shannon Owen is serving 60 days for possession of cocaine. He was also enrolled in the county alternative monitoring program which allows him to serve his time outside the Dane County Jail. Owen removed the tracking device Saturday at about 5:30 P-M. Deputies think somebody picked him up from the Grand Stay Hotel in Madison.

Hay shortages may cause price spikes

Wisconsin livestock producers are being forced to make difficult financial decisions as hay prices go up due to shortages.

Producers and feed suppliers say the shortages could eventually cause price increases for consumers. August flooding made the hay from local fields unusable and efforts to cut hay were limited by wet weather. Feed suppliers say they are having to pay more for hay this winter because the supply is so limited.

Convicted Dark Web drug pusher sentenced to 12 years

A federal judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for selling the fentanyl which caused a fatal overdose last year.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Michael Schoenmann ran a vendor site on the Dark Web where he sold a nasal spray containing the dangerous drug. Investigators were able to trace the fentanyl which killed 25-year-old Wyatt Cox back to Schoenmann. Cox received the spray through the mail and died shortly after using it.

Man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog

Charges could be filed against a Waupaca County man who is accused of shooting his neighbor's dog, then dumping the body.

The dog owner called authorities last week saying he found evidence his pet had been shot on Jeffrey Buttles' property. The dog had been dumped in the South Branch of the Little Wolf River. Buttles was arrested Friday.

Johnsonville recalling 48K pounds of raw frozen pork patties

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is recalling more than 48,000 pounds of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with small pieces of black rubber.

The USDA announced the recall Friday. The material was produced and packaged in September and October with the name Johnsonville Grillers—cheddar cheese and bacon flavor. The agency says it's received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage. The Sheboygan Falls company says there have been no known or confirmed illness associated with the products. Johnsonville said in a statement, "we are committed to taking the safety and integrity of our products very seriously."