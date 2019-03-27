Vlack runs unopposed in St. Croix judge race

Age: 69

Address: 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016

Occupation: St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2

Family: Three children and five grandchildren

Prior elected offices: Elected St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2, in 2001, and re-elected in 2007 and 2013

Civic involvement: Volunteer member of the River Falls Fire Department, currently Assistant Chief for Operations; member, St. Bridget's Church, River Falls, volunteer videographer

• Why do you seek to continue serving as a St. Croix Circuit Court judge?

My answer to this question is to repeat a version of the "Starfish Story," which is adapted from "The Star Thrower" by Loren C. Eiseley. This version is from the Starthrower Foundation. A man was walking on the beach one day and noticed a boy who was reaching down, picking up a starfish and throwing it in the ocean.

As he approached, he called out, "Hello! What are you doing?"

The boy looked up and said, "I'm throwing starfish into the ocean."

"Why are you throwing starfish into the ocean?" asked the man. "The tide stranded them. If I don't throw them in the water before the sun comes up, they'll die" came the answer.

"Surely you realize that there are miles of beach, and thousands of starfish. You'll never throw them all back, there are too many. You can't possibly make a difference."

The boy listened politely, then picked up another starfish. As he threw it back into the sea, he said, "It made a difference for that one."

Every case that any judge deals with, no matter how minor, is very important to the parties involved in that case. As judges, we need to remember that, and do our best to provide justice to the persons involved and to try to make a positive impact on the lives of those who appear before us. On the other hand, there are some persons whom society needs protection from. The challenge to us, as judges, is to have the wisdom to know the difference.

On a higher note, if you have ever had the opportunity to observe or preside over an adoption hearing, you would instantly understand why judges, who frequently see the worst of society, decide to continue serving as a judge.

• What programs or initiatives do you support that would seek to reduce chronic drunken-driving offenses and habitual drug-related crime? Why?

When I was first elected as a Circuit Court Judge in 2001, St. Croix County was in the midst of a methamphetamine epidemic. As possession of Methamphetamine is a felony, with a maximum penalty of up to 3.5 years imprisonment, offenders were sometimes sentenced to prison. However, the percentage of persons in prison who have addiction issues is somewhere in the area of 66 percent, but the number of treatment beds available for prisoners is far less than needed. Thus, often persons sent to prison received little or no treatment. So, clearly we need more treatment in our state.

In 2005, due to the lack of treatment, Asst. District Attorney Dave McQuillen and I recognized that prison was not the ideal solution. Out of that realization came the initiative for the St. Croix County Drug Court, now the St. Croix County Treatment Court. I was fortunate to have presided over the St. Croix County Drug Court from its inception in 2006 until 2015. While the Drug Court was initially focused on methamphetamine, persons with other addictions (alcohol, opioids, etc.) were also accepted. The St. Croix County Treatment Court now has a separate "track" for alcohol offenders. I wholeheartedly support the St. Croix County Treatment Court program as it has proven its effectiveness with persons who have chronic issues with alcohol and/or other substances.

On the other hand, treatment and treatment courts are reactive programs, used when the person is already addicted. Proactive programs to help persons avoid the initial use and subsequent abuse of alcohol or illicit substances also need to be used (and, if necessary, created) and emphasized.