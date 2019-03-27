Zimmerman sees possibility for Capitol compromise

The River Falls Republican told attendees at a Thursday, March 21, meeting that education and transportation were two issues ripe for dealmaking.

Zimmerman said he had met the previous week with Tony Evers, where they reviewed issues in the Democratic governor's budget proposal. There was enough room for common ground to leave Zimmerman with "an optimistic perspective," he said at the meeting, held at the UW-River Falls University Center.

Zimmerman is a member of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, which reviews the governor's budget and sends its changes back to the Legislature for approval before the amended budget is returned to the governor's desk.

The committee's responsibilities include holding public hearings around the state. Zimmerman said an effort is underway to hold a hearing at UW-River Falls; a news release from state Sen. Jeff Smith said a listening session he planned to hold April 15 in River Falls was canceled to allow for the Joint Finance Committee to hold a hearing that day in River Falls.

"I want those members to come to St. Croix and Pierce counties," Zimmerman said at his listening session, noting that a decision on the River Falls location had not been finalized.

Last week's hour-long meeting, attended by 27 people, tackled a variety of issues, led by K-12 funding. One attendee cited parity concerns with Minnesota public schools, where some teachers can see a significant wage increase by leaving Wisconsin.

Zimmerman said he talked that very day about the issue with River Falls School District Superintendent Jamie Benson. Zimmerman said he tries to implore the allure of the Twin Cities job market to fellow lawmakers when making the connection between education and the workforce.

"They'll go where there is labor," he said of workers.

One attendee asked if Zimmerman thought Evers had the state's school voucher program in his crosshairs for elimination.

Zimmerman said he supports the state's Private School Choice Program, which provides taxpayer-funded vouchers to private schools that admit eligible students. But he said he also supports Wisconsin's public schools.

"It shouldn't be one or the other," Zimmerman said, adding that the program's future will likely be "negotiated heavily."

The lawmaker later heard from River Falls City Council member Christopher Gagne, who described frustrations working with the Department of Transportation to fund intersection changes at Highway 29 and County Road FF.

"These examples drive me crazy," Zimmerman said, telling Gagne he would check with state transportation officials.

Though the lawmaker said he sees room for compromise on transportation, he said toll roads are one thing off the table for him. Still, Zimmerman said he supports the concept of funding transportation projects through a usage formula, though he indicated that would be unlikely.

"I believe in a usage model, but that is a big, big lift," he told the group.