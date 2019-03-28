--

Attorneys say Patterson always wanted to plead guilty in Closs case

Jake Patterson followed through with his intent to plead guilty to abducting Jayme Closs and murdering her parents.

The 21-year-old entered guilty pleas to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping Wednesday. Patterson's attorneys say their client wanted to plead guilty from the first time they talked to him. He admitted to killing the parents of Jayme Closs and holding her against her will for almost three months.

The teenage victim wasn't in the courtroom as the pleas were entered. Patterson is scheduled for sentencing in Barron County Circuit Court May 24.A count of armed burglary was dropped.

Prosecutors say Patterson shot and killed James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15, 2018, before kidnapping Jayme and holding her captive for 88 days in a cabin near Gordon. The plea agreement calls for no criminal charges to be filed in Douglas County where Jayme was being held. Patterson wrote a Twin Cities TV station earlier this month and said he intended to plead guilty because he didn't want Jayme's family to worry about a trial. The intentional homicide counts carrying a life prison sentence.

--

State appeals court sides with Republicans on lame-duck laws

The Wisconsin 3rd District Court of Appeals has supported Republicans with a decision handed down Wednesday in Madison.

The court reinstated laws passed during the lame-duck legislative session held last December. Two circuit court judges had ruled the laws and the way they were passed violated the Wisconsin Constitution. The legal fight isn't over yet and the appeals court didn't overturn everything. The laws were passed to weaken the powers of the Democratic governor and attorney general.

--

Senate GOP leader Fitzgerald sends letter to rescinded Walker appointees

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald sent letters Wednesday to the 82 Walker appointees rescinded by Gov. Tony Evers.

The appointments were approved by ex-Gov. Scott Walker during the extraordinary session in December. Evers considered those seats on state boards and commissions "vacant" after a Dane County judge blocked enforcement of laws passed by Republicans in the lame-duck session. Fitzgerald says Evers took unnecessary action while the matter is still in the courts. In his letter, the GOP leader writes, "I believe each and every appointment and confirmation was valid and the courts will ultimately rule in our favor." He asked appointees for patience while the matters makes its way through the legal system.

--

Teacher accused of using racial slur while trying to break up fight

A teacher at Mitchell Middle School in Racine is accused of using a racial slur while trying to break up a fight earlier this month.

Video of the fight was captured on another student's cell phone. Quentin Bolton says his seventh-grade son was the victim. He says the teacher grabbed his son, slammed him to the ground, called him "the N-word," pushed the boy's face into the floor. A spokesperson for the Racine Unified School District says there is no evidence to support the claims.

--

Neighbors try to help Waupaca County family save its dairy farm

People who live nearby are trying to help the Rieckmann family save their Waupaca County dairy farm.

More than 300 Wisconsin dairy farms went out of business last year alone. Four generations of the family have owned the farm since it was first bought in the 1800s. Community members have established a GoFundMe page online to help the Reickmanns survive. So far, it's raised

--

Accused rapist: ‘If I end up in jail, someone’s going to end up dead’

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced for sexual assault a second time.

Tomas Hoyle of Stanley had already been given a six-year prison term for the crime in Clark County. Tuesday, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for the same crime in Chippewa County. A jury found Hoyle guilty of four counts of sexual assault last December. The 15-year-old girl told police Hoyle had said, "If I end up in jail, someone's going to end up dead."