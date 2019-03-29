Voucher schools are private schools were students can cover tuition with subsidies from the state. Although charter schools operate outside the state public school system, they receive some government funding. Democratic State Rep. Sondy Pope had requested the analysis as lawmakers start work on the state's budget plan.

--

Foxconn has awarded some contracts, will open work for bids next month

Foxconn has awarded $34 million in contracts to five Wisconsin companies as work starts on its manufacturing operation in Kenosha County.

Bids on much of the remaining work will be accepted next month. Foxconn's Gen-6 manufacturing plant will build small display screens and provide jobs for 1,500 people. The Taiwan-based electronics giant is still planning to spend $10 billion on the massive operation near Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs.

--

Accused Wis. kidnapper accused of breaking into ex’s Minn. home

Minnesota authorities say a Wisconsin man was carrying a "kidnapping kit" when he was arrested earlier this month.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nathan Homme of Altoona is accused of breaking into his former wife's home in Shoreview March 13 in an effort to kidnap her. Later the same day, authorities say he approached a child protection worker and asked her not to take his son away. When Homme was arrested six days later, officers say they found guns and a kidnapping kit — which included rope, latex gloves, rolls a duct tape handcuffs, a mask and blindfolds, and several other items. Homme is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

--

Police seek 3 people in attack on woman motorist

Witnesses tell Madison police three people dragged a woman out of her vehicle and beat her severely Wednesday.

The 45-year-old victim was punched, thrown to the ground, then had her head smashed into the windshield of her van. No names have been released. The woman apparently was giving the man and two women a ride when a violent fight broke out on Madison's east side. The victim is being treated for head injuries.

--

Shopko closing having ripple effect on Wis. jobs

About 225 workers at a De Pere distribution center will lose their jobs next month as that operation shuts down.

Spectrum America Supply Chain Solutions blames the bankruptcy of the retail chain Shopko. The total impact on the state will be even greater as the last 39 Shopko stores in Wisconsin close by mid-June. The Department of Workforce Development says the Shopko closures will cost more than 2,700 Wisconsin workers their jobs — 1,700of those jobs in the stores themselves.

Walker Public Service Commission appointee not allowed to return to work

A woman appointed by ex-Gov. Scott Walker to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission wasn't allowed to come back to work Thursday.

Ellen Nowak was appointed during the extraordinary session in December and this morning was turned away by security when she arrived at her office. Her appointment was rescinded by Gov. Tony Evers last Friday as part of the court battle over the lame duck laws. Nowak said the situation was unfortunate and planned to go home and walk her dog. Republican leaders say a stay placed on one of the court rulings means Walker appointees should be able to go back to work. They're calling for Evers to make his position clear.

Bloomer police chief disciplined for hunting violation

A northwestern Wisconsin police chief has been placed on unpaid suspension for two weeks after being ticketed for illegally shooting a deer.

The infraction came during Wisconsin's bow hunting season. Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer was accused of using his department-issued AR-style .223 caliber gun. The Bloomer Police Commission held a meeting to determine his fate Tuesday. The chief told commission members he believes he can still be an effective officer for the community.

Disney researchers visit Circus World Museum

Disney researchers have visited Baraboo to learn what the circus was like between the 1890s and the early 1900s.

They visited the Circus World Museum before filming the upcoming movie, "Dumbo." Ringmaster Dave SaLoutos thinks the museum's influence will be seen in the movie through its period-piece sets and costumes. Circus World will celebrate its 60th anniversary this summer. The Tim Burton-directed "Dumbo" movie opens in theaters nationwide Friday.