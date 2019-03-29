Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, sits on the panel, which reshapes the governor's budget before presenting it back to the Legislature. The committee's process calls for public hearings around the state.

"The St. Croix Valley has enormous potential and this is a wonderful opportunity to highlight how our corner of Wisconsin will be integral to the state's future prosperity," Zimmerman said in a Friday, March 29 news release. "I'm excited for my fellow Joint Finance members to see why we're the fastest growing portion of Wisconsin and stress the need for continued investment in workforce development."

Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, a state senator whose district includes Pierce County, said in a separate news release that he will attend the Joint Finance hearing in lieu of a listening session he originally set for the same day.