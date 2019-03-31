Creating the ordinance offers "added discretion in reviewing and prosecuting drug paraphernalia cases," according to the initial request to be approved by the Finance and Personnel Committee and the county board.

An ordinance of this type "did not live in the current ordinance books, so officers have been acting on state statute," Administrative Coordinator Jason Matthys said at a Feb. 4 F&P meeting.

As stated in the request, Wisconsin Statute prohibits the possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, classified as a misdemeanor offense, punishable by incarceration and/or fine.

The creation of Article XI of Chapter 176 in the code was a request by District Attorney Sean Froelich in collaboration with Public Defenders.

Resolutions approved to move to second reading

• Amend the personnel policy to expand the remote work policy. This revision would allow Department Head and Administration to determine if county employees are eligible for telecommuting for work. A six-month pilot conducted in the Human Services department proved to increase productivity and morale.

• Authorization to use jail assessment funds to purchase and install monitors and a viewing computer in the master control area of the jail. A larger viewing screen would allow workers to more easily monitor jail cell activity.

• Amend sheriff's office fees attached to fingerprinting, home monitoring, prisoner boarding and maintenance, impoundment of abandoned vehicles, copying requested documents and records, civil process and traffic counter. All listed fees would be increased, as listed:

• Home monitoring: current fee = $0, proposed fee = $25 per person per day

• Prisoner maintenance (booking fee for all sentenced inmates including probation/parole): current fee = $0, proposed fee = $25

• Prisoner maintenance (UA/drug screen): current fee = $12, proposed fee = $15

• Prisoner maintenance (oral swabs/DNA): current fee = $0, proposed fee = $15

• Location fee (body camera video/photos): current fee = $0, proposed fee = lowest wage rate/ hour

Other business

• A piece of equipment used for widening roads, also called a shouldering machine, was approved by the board to be purchased by the highway department with a price not to exceed $75,000.

• Supervisor Paula Lugar made a public comment at the beginning of the meeting in regard to an incident which occurred in February. A female had a medical emergency which ended in her death; there was difficulty reaching her due to a snowstorm. Lugar said she and Chad Johnson, Pierce County Highway Commissioner, Gilman Town Chair Phil Verges and Tod Jorgenson, Pierce County EMS Chairman, have been in discussion about possible future solutions to prevent another similar incident.