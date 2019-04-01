Conservatives have a 4-3 majority and the open seat was held by a liberal. Neubauer is opposed by another appeals court judge, conservative Brian Hagedorn. Neubauer has received about seven times as much money from outside groups as Hagedorn has. If she wins, it could open the door for liberals to take control of the court next year for the first time since 2008.

74-year-old woman likely swept away by Mississippi River floodwaters

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports a boater has found the body of a 74-year-old woman who drowned Sunday.

A caller said Mary Heath was thought to have wandered away from her home during the night and might have been swept away by Mississippi River floodwaters. Heath's body was found about 300 yards down river from her home. The Vernon County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

1 dead after car plunges into Chippewa River

The man who was in a car that plunged into the Chippewa River has died.

Officials with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department say high water made it dangerous to pull him out over the weekend and the car is still in the river. The victim's name and age haven't been released. When firefighters arrived at the area below the Lake Wissota dam, a witness told them they thought there was a person still in the car which was sinking.

Central Wis. man accused of starving cows

Marathon County prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old man with intentionally starving cows.

A sheriff's deputy found the animals wandering in the road near Norrie, about 25 miles east of Wausau. Joshua Litze was supposed to be feeding about 30 cows while his father was out of town. The deputy reported the discovery of several cows with bones protruding from their sides and at least four dead carcasses. Seven charges were filed against Litze last week, including intentionally failing to provide food to animals.

Poll: Wisconsinites want cops to wear body cameras

Wisconsin residents who responded to poll-takers overwhelmingly want their police officers to wear body cameras.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association's 2018 phone survey found 94 percent want them used. Two years ago 84 percent called for their use. Very few Wisconsin police departments are fully equipped right now. One company which makes the cameras estimates about 60 of the state's 500-plus law enforcement agencies use body cameras.

Farmers call on Washington politicians to make changes

Several farming organizations have created a list of changes they would like Washington politicians to make.

Groups like the Organization for Competitive Markets, the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the National Family Farm Coalition led a rally in Storm Lake Saturday. They say it's time to revitalize rural communities by investing in family farmers and small businesses. They also say it's important that farmers can depend on a fair price for their commodity. They want the federal government to support local farmers and not big agriculture companies.

Minnesota man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Wisconsin bank robberies

A Minnesota man is going to federal prison for nine years for his role in a series of Wisconsin bank robberies.

The US Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Robert Minette of Shakopee was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting bank robbery and brandishing a firearm. Minette was involved in a number of bank robberies planned by Jonathan Thompson. Prosecutors say Minette entered two Wisconsin banks, displayed a gun and demanded money. Thompson would drive back to his apartment and they would split the cash. The judge noted at sentencing that Minette was released from prison when he committed the two bank robberies.