Evers would face $2B shortfall in second budget if cuts aren’t made

An analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows the state of Wisconsin will face a budget shortfall of nearly $2 billion if it maintains the current spending commitments.

Gov. Tony Evers would have to deal with that financial situation when putting his second budget together for the fiscal year starting 2021. The estimate doesn't factor in possible revenue growth, population changes, inflations or alterations Republicans might make to the current plan.

Despite the melt, wildfires still a threat

Snow melting and flooding in northeastern Wisconsin is diverting attention from the annual spring threat of wildfires.

The Department of Natural Resources says dry vegetation elevates the threat. Crews had to battle several wildfires in the Green Bay area last week. A lot of the problems are caused by burning bush piles which get out of control. The DNR says the brown grass that is uncovered when the snow melts is crunchy and dry and it doesn't take much to start it burning.

Closs abduction and escape to be featured on Lifetime

The abduction and escape of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs will be featured in a 90-minute documentary on the Lifetime cable channel later this month.

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart will interview key players in the case and will head a roundtable discussion with six well-known victims of abduction. "Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case" will be broadcast on Lifetime at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson entered a guilty plea to abducting the Barron teen and killing her parents during a court appearance last week.

Regents ready to make salary adjustment for UW-System president

Regents for the University of Wisconsin System are expected to increase the salary range for the system president position by more than $90,000 a year.

Finance committee members are expected to vote on the new salary range Thursday, but the full board taking the matter up the next day. The new range would be established between $489,000 and $734,000. The current minimum salary is $399,000.

Attorney general: Avery’s motion for new trial ‘must be denied’

Wisconsin's attorney general says a motion for a new trial for convicted killer Steven Avery "must be denied."

Josh Kaul says the usefulness of the evidence testing Avery's attorney wants is questionable and the claims should have been raised before. Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction for the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery's attorney says some bones returned to Halbach's family are evidence the bones found in a burn pit on Avery's property were planted.

Prison for Eau Claire man who traded meth for sex with child

An Eau Claire County Circuit judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for having sex with a child.

Police say Arthur Simmons Jr. gave the child's mother a large rock of meth so he could have sex with her young daughter. The mother, Michelle Mayer, was a key witness against Simmons. Even though Mayer was accused of allowing several men to sexually assault her two children, taking nude photos with them and injecting them with drugs, she isn't going to jail.