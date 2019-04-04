Those who gave negative voice were chair of F&P and county board Jeff Holst, vice-chair of F&P Jon Aubart and members Jerry Kosin and Bill Schroeder. Only two, Dan Reis and Human Services board chairman Michael Kahlow, voted in favor of the recommendation.

The item will carry to the county board with a negative recommendation by the F&P for final vote on April 16 at 9 a.m.

The new CCS staff would be responsible for helping reduce the wait list which has been an ongoing task for the human services department for longer than the last eight months.

Funding for this position comes at no levy cost to the county's local taxpayers.

Aubart was the first to speak up against the recommendation.

"I don't like these mid-year requests. I don't see the emergency when it took us eight months to get somebody hired with minimal to no effect on the waiting list. I have heartburn over this. I can't support at this time," Aubart said.

There was also discussion of the possibility that state funding would become unavailable or capped in the future.

In a later phone interview, Pierce County Human Services Director Ronald Schmidt said it is a mistake to not move toward this type of funding now while it is available.

"Persons in Pierce County will be better served if they're moved off the waitlist before any program changes of any type," Schmidt said. "It just doesn't make sense to me why they wouldn't want to do that. The comments about coming midyear... I thought that especially confusing as to why we wouldn't serve county residents. We're at capacity with the clients we're serving right now."

Schmidt said because the members on the F&P committee have influence on the county board, he is anticipating a dismissal for the resolution at the next county board meeting.

If the county board does not approve the resolution on its first reading, Schmidt said the human services department will continue with its same resources and the county board should expect to revisit the recommendation for the 2020 budget.

Approved items to move on to county board

• The job description and grade for Public Health Specialist in Planning and Preparedness was approved unanimously.

• The self-pay fee schedule for the Reproductive Health Clinic was approved unanimously.

• A resolution to amend fees for the services of county medical examiner and deputy medical examiner were approved unanimously. John Worsing explained the state requires this to be done every year.

• Bid specifications were approved for the Register of Deeds to scan historical documents. On-site scanning was preferred for safety of documents.