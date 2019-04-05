The committee was examining Gov. Tony Evers' workforce development proposals Thursday. Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman was told Wisconsin doesn't do enough to attract workers. Frostman countered that the higher minimum wage and spending more on roads and schools would make the state more attractive to workers.

--

Man claiming to be kidnapped teen was actually 23-year-old parolee

DNA testing proves Timmothy Pitzen is still missing.

A person claiming he was a 14-year-old kidnap victim who was taken in the Wisconsin Dells in 2011 wasn't who he said he was.

Authorities say that man is actually 23-year-old Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio — who was apparently just released from state prison last month. The family says learning that it was a hoax is like reliving the day 6-year-old Timmothy went missing. Rini had told police in Sharonville, Ohio, he had just managed to escape his abductors and ran across a bridge into Kentucky before seeking help.

--

Baldwin pushes to protect coverage with people with pre-existing conditions

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is joining fellow Democrats to push for a bill that would ensure continuing medical coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Baldwin says the House has passed a similar bill, but nothing is happening in the Senate. She says GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has" shown no signs of bringing this to the floor a vote despite the face that it has 47 co-sponsors." Democrats are making another push on health care after the Trump Administration decided not to defend the Affordable Care Act in a federal lawsuit.

--

Charge filed against 2 middle school students in La Crosse

One of the two middle school students charged in a Wednesday fight suffered a cut to his chin.

La Crosse police say a 14-year-old boy was fighting with a 13-year-old boy when the younger one was injured. No names have been released. The older student says he lashed out because he got tired of being picked on. Charges against the two were forwarded to Juvenile Justice for a review. The injured boy was cut by scissors and was treated by the school nurse.

--

Lawsuit against Netflix filmmaker moved to federal court in Green Bay

The lawsuit filed by a retired police detective against Netflix has been moved from Manitowoc County court to federal court.

Andrew Colborn investigated the Teresa Halbach murder that resulted in the convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. He is suing Netflix and the filmmakers who produced "Making a Murderer," parts one and two. Colborn says portions of the Netflix series are false and defamatory toward him and others. He says significant facts known by the defendants were left out or distorted.