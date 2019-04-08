Wisconsin State Patrol troopers had just made a traffic stop in Menomonie when they say Julio Cesar Roque drove up and asked if the trooper was "OK." The trooper says Roque appeared to be impaired and there was a bottle of alcohol on the passenger's seat. When he was asked for identification, troopers say Roque took off and was arrested after crashing his car. Troopers said speeds reached 100 mph during the pursuit.

He had to be treated for injuries caused by the crash at a hospital in Menomonie. Trooper said Roque was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

--

Wis. school district tracking students with GPS

Officials with the Hortonville-Area School District say tracking their students with GPS on buses will improve safety.

The district, located about 14 miles northwest of Appleton, has been collecting data for the last two months when students get on and off two buses. The district's transportation director says there are issues with students getting on the wrong bus or missing a bus transfer every day. The program is costing Hortonville schools about $100,000 for the first year.

--

Whitecap resort in northern Wis. rebuilding after lodge fire

A northern Wisconsin ski resort is moving forward with a rebuilding plan after a fire destroyed its main lodge.

Flames ripped through the building at Whitecap Resort near Ironwood in January. The new $10 million rebuilding plan calls for a new hotel, a retail shop along with adding another chairlift. The resort remained open all winter following the fire. Whitecap officials hope to open the new building in December for the next ski season.

--

Baldwin talks business, taxes in Eau Claire

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin was talking about ways to expand businesses, create more jobs and provide tax relief during a weekend visit to Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin Democrat made Saturday stops at two new working spaces in the downtown area, Ivy Creations and CoLab. Baldwin says her "Support Our Start-Ups Act" is aimed at helping college students who want to start a business. In some cases, if a student is carrying a big student loan debt, they may not be eligible for a small business loan. Baldwin says she also wants to help small business owners who need health care coverage.

--

‘Wrap Around the Capitol’ rally calls attention to sexual assault surviors

Organizers of the 8th annual "Wrap Around the Capitol" rally say they won't end their work until people can live in communities which are free of violence.

Saturday's rally drew dozens of people to the state Capitol to offer support for survivors of sexual assault. Wisconsin's governor has declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault hosted the event and State Rep. Chris Taylor told the crowd it is important to keep people aware of the problem.

--

AG Kaul joins motion challenging Trump plan to divert $1.6B for border wall

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is part of a coalition of 20 states that filed a motion to block the Trump Administration’s attempt to divert $1.6 billion to build a border wall.

The motion is part of a lawsuit challenging what they say is President Trump’s unconstitutional action to divert funding and resources meant for law enforcement, drug interdiction and military construction projects. Kaul said in a statement, “Funds that would typically go to Wisconsin shouldn’t be diverted because the President has chosen to disregard the separation of powers.” The Trump Administration is considering diverting about $6.7 billion toward construction of a border wall.

--

Criminal behavior expert says Closs kidnapper actions are baffling

A criminal behavior expert says the actions of Jayme Closs's kidnapper are baffling.

Robert Geffner, a criminal behavior expert from San Diego, says this particular case doesn't fit the patterns that are usually apparent in criminal deviance. On Oct. 15, 2018,, 21-year-old Jake Patterson kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs after murdering her parents in their Barron, Wisconsin home. She was held captive for 88 days, until she was able to escape Patterson's remote home in Gordon.

Geffner said the fact that Patterson was a complete stranger who chose Closs at random and then went to extreme measures to kill her family in front of her is unusual. He also said Patterson's lack of a criminal record and unremarkable background is also unusual for the gravity of crimes he committed against Closs.