The council will hold its final spring meeting on April 16th at the DNR Service Center, 890 Spruce St. At this meeting, the council will receive additional public comments prior to developing final recommendations.

The council’s preliminary recommendations, formed during its March meeting, are available for review at http://dnr.wi.gov, keyword “CDAC,” by clicking “Find” and selecting (St. Croix). Councils considered scientific data and public opinion when developing their preliminary recommendations.

The council has recommended a harvest quota of 3200, with 2000 private land and 300 public land antlerless harvest authorizations available to hunters.

The council also recommends offering 2 county-specific Farmland Zone antlerless harvest authorizations with each license.

To reduce deer numbers in metro subunits, the council also recommends that three county-specific metro antlerless harvest authorizations are offered with each license and 450 bonus metro antlerless harvest authorizations are available for purchase, with 300 on private land and 150 on public land.

These recommendations are expected to decrease the county’s deer herd (by 1%).

To develop its final recommendations, the council will consider online input and other public comments along with professional assessments from Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologists, foresters and law enforcement. The public may also comment at any time before April 10 by contacting a CDAC member or by emailing DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov .

St. Croix County’s final quota, harvest authorization level and season structure recommendations will be presented to the DNR following the April meeting, and will then advance to the Natural Resources Board for approval in May. If approved, the recommendations will take effect for the 2019 deer hunting season.