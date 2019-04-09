--

Bernie Sanders has Madison rally set for Friday

Madison is the first stop in a swing through perceived battleground states by Vermont Sen. and Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

He'll make the pitch that Democrats’ clearest and strongest path to victory in 2020 runs through the Upper Midwest — and that he's the best-positioned candidate to win these states and defeat Donald Trump. Sanders has a rally set for 5 p.m. at James Madison Park. He'll be in Warren Michigan on Saturday and Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Forecasters expect winter storm for Wis., Minn.

The National Weather Service says confidence continues to increase that a significant winter storm will impact much of the Upper Midwest from Wednesday into early Friday.

Heavy snow accumulations may occur across southern Minnesota and northern and central Wisconsin. Forecasters are less confident in the path of the storm. Models have not been able to pin down where the rain/snow line will set up when the precipitation is heaviest.

Human trafficking charges to be filed against 2 men in Winnebago County

Oshkosh police are recommending human trafficking charges against two men for allegedly selling a 17-year-old boy for sex against his will.

Thirty-six-year-old Khvyen Vhasenglu and 25-year-old Tyler Brand are accused of taking the teenager to Eau Claire last month. Investigators say Brand met the victim on Grindr and they traveled to Menasha last month to meet Vhasenglu. The teenager says the two made him throw his cell phone away and he managed to escape during a stop in Eau Claire. Drugs and sex items were found in the suspects' vehicle when stopped by police.

Teen who allegedly fired shots at random targets now in mental health facility

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were able to use a less-lethal beanbag shotgun to take a 15-year-old suspect into custody last week.

The teenager had reportedly been shooting a handgun at random targets Thursday night. No injuries were reported and his name won't be released. Authorities say the teen was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then transferred to a mental health facility.

2 men arrested, charged with human trafficking in Little Chute

Fox Valley Metro Police report the arrest of two men in a human trafficking case.

Officers responding to a disturbance call Saturday found an underage girl who had been reported as a runaway. She told police she had been living with Jason Santiago and Elvis J. Lanzo for almost two months. After interviewing her, police think the victim was being exploited. Both men are in the Outagamie County Jail.