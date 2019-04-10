Hagedorn said earlier in the week a recount in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court would be a waste of time. Hagedorn believes his lead over Judge Lisa Neubauer is "durable." He said the initial canvasses that have come in have his campaign picking up votes and they now have more than 6,000 votes. Hagedorn expects the canvass to be completed in the next couple days.

--

Legislative Fiscal Bureau: Evers budget would force property taxes higher, but ...

Estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau confirm that property taxes would increase under Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal.

The bureau released its estimates Tuesday. It says under the Evers budget property taxes would go up by 2 percent in 2019 and 1.6 percent in 2020. Despite the governor's ambitious plans for new spending, those taxes would actually go up 0.5 percent less than they would under current law. It isn't likely that the Republican-dominated Legislature will allow Evers; budget to make it through unchanged.

--

Wisconsin named 5th-best state for millennial workers

Comparing the data in several categories finds Wisconsin is the fifth-best state for millennial workers in the United States.

The personal finance website WalletHub recently completed its research comparing all 50 states using three dozen different metrics. Wisconsin ranked ninth in millennial unemployment rates, 10th in the number of millennials who are insured and 16th in the percentage who live at home with mom and dad. Massachusetts was ranked No. 1 and New Mexico and West Virginia were at the bottom of the list released Monday.

--

Farm service agency says federal program for dairy farmers starts in June

For five years American dairy farmers have struggled with low milk prices forcing thousands out of the business.

Now, the Farm Service Agency says help is on the way from Washington. A federal program for dairy farmers will begin accepting enrollments in June. Thirty-eight U.S. senators recently authored a letter to the USDA pushing for the insurance program to go into effect quickly, saying the need is "urgent." The roll-out was delayed by the partial government shutdown.

--

Evers headed to Eau Claire next week for listening session

Local officials say Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will bring their statewide tour of budget listening sessions to Eau Claire next week.

The open meeting Tuesday will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center starting at 5 p.m. Evers and Barnes have promised to listen to citizens about what their plans for the budget will mean to their constituents. The doors will open at 4:15 p.m.

--

Green Bay woman tells judge her tax fraud was to ‘stimulate the economy’

A federal judge wasn't buying a Green Bay woman's story that she prepared false income tax returns to "stimulate the economy."

Forty-seven-year-old Catalina Taboada was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison this week. She ran a tax preparation business in Green Bay, fraudulently claiming child tax credits for her clients whose children lived in Mexico. Federal prosecutors say she also claimed credits for nieces, nephews, cousins and even distant relatives, stealing more than $500,000.

--

U.S. appeals court approves Wisconsin’s dismissal from ACA lawsuit

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are celebrating Wisconsin's dismissal from a Republican lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District granted the state's motion Tuesday to withdraw from Texas vs. United States. Evers said in a statement, "People in Wisconsin believe in the protections guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act. That’s why I promised to stop spending Wisconsin taxpayer dollars on a lawsuit that would kick thousands of Wisconsinites off their healthcare and put the 2.4 million Wisconsinites who have a pre-existing condition at risk." The U.S. Court in the Northern District of Texas previously granted Wisconsin's dismissal from the lower court's case April 2.